Home States Karnataka

Man-animal conflict result of degradation

Apart from increase in wildlife population, forest degradation is also a cause for man-animal conflict.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from the increase in the wildlife population, forest degradation is also a cause for man-animal conflict. As forests degrade and shrink, animals are snatched of their natural habitat, and for survival, end up in conflict with man.

Conservationists opine that conflict is an indication of multiple problems in forest areas. Degradation has not just lead to conflict but has also affected the flora and fauna. 

And a classic example of this is the study conducted by researchers from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore and Bombay Natural History Society in Harapanahalli, Davanagere. Here, researchers studied the wind farm located near a deciduous forest area which was surrounded by at least 115 bird species. They studied the cycles of the wind turbine and assessed bird deaths.
Conservationists say increasing cases of tigers and leopards getting into conflict with humans is also because of degradation and destruction. They also point out that increased tourism in many places like in the dry regions of Kishkinda is also a cause for conflict.

Experts point that alterations done to natural forest patch and change in land use by forest officials is also a form of degradation and Jayamangala and Rannebennur sanctuaries are good examples of this. They say that improper planning and uncontrolled plantation in the drylands of these two forests have altered the land and thus affected the population of wolves, leopards and blackbucks.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said development has led to degradation and conflict. He said while restrictions can be put on giving forest land for developmental works, sometimes it is essential, like roads. 

But it is also important to ensure there is no further damage. So it has been decided that while forest land for essential works will be given, those taking the land will have to compensate with land in lieu either abutting the protected areas or along elephant corridors. 

This decision has been taken to ensure there is less man-animal conflict, less degradation, and wildlife corridors are strengthened. To start with, the department is asking for land along BRT-MM Hills corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wildlife population forest degradation
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp