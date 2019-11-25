Man-animal conflict result of degradation

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Apart from the increase in the wildlife population, forest degradation is also a cause for man-animal conflict. As forests degrade and shrink, animals are snatched of their natural habitat, and for survival, end up in conflict with man.

Conservationists opine that conflict is an indication of multiple problems in forest areas. Degradation has not just lead to conflict but has also affected the flora and fauna.

And a classic example of this is the study conducted by researchers from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore and Bombay Natural History Society in Harapanahalli, Davanagere. Here, researchers studied the wind farm located near a deciduous forest area which was surrounded by at least 115 bird species. They studied the cycles of the wind turbine and assessed bird deaths.

Conservationists say increasing cases of tigers and leopards getting into conflict with humans is also because of degradation and destruction. They also point out that increased tourism in many places like in the dry regions of Kishkinda is also a cause for conflict.

Experts point that alterations done to natural forest patch and change in land use by forest officials is also a form of degradation and Jayamangala and Rannebennur sanctuaries are good examples of this. They say that improper planning and uncontrolled plantation in the drylands of these two forests have altered the land and thus affected the population of wolves, leopards and blackbucks.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said development has led to degradation and conflict. He said while restrictions can be put on giving forest land for developmental works, sometimes it is essential, like roads.

But it is also important to ensure there is no further damage. So it has been decided that while forest land for essential works will be given, those taking the land will have to compensate with land in lieu either abutting the protected areas or along elephant corridors.

This decision has been taken to ensure there is less man-animal conflict, less degradation, and wildlife corridors are strengthened. To start with, the department is asking for land along BRT-MM Hills corridor.