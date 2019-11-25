Home States Karnataka

My predictions never fail, says B S Yediyurappa

“When I had said BJP will win 22 seats in Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties mocked me, but we won 26 seats.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate Shivaram Hebbar greets CM B S Yediyurappa, who visited Banavasi to campaign for bypolls on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KARWAR:  “When I had said BJP will win 22 seats in Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties mocked me, but we won 26 seats. Now, I am assuring you that BJP will win 15 seats in the bypolls,” said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during his visit to Banavasi town, Yellapur to campaign for BJP candidate Shivaram Hebbar. He added, “Hebbar has already won the polls.

We are campaigning to ensure higher margin of votes. I have been campaigning in all constituencies for the victory of our candidates. I have till now received only good response from the public.” Talking about the 17 rebel MLAs who helped topple the Congress-JDS coalition government, Yediyurappa said that because of them, BJP could form the government in the state.

BJP’s campaign in Banavasi received an overwhelming response with deputy CM Govind Karjol, fisheries minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Anantkumar Hegde, former MLA V S Patil, BJP candidate Hebbar, Kumar Bangarappa and others accompanying them during the campaign.

