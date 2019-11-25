Home States Karnataka

Upendra’s party candidates join the fray in all seats

Fourteen  candidates in the upcoming bypolls are contesting on the ‘Autorickshaw’ symbol, from the Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP).

Sandalwood actor Upendra

Sandalwood actor Upendra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fourteen candidates in the upcoming bypolls are contesting on the ‘Autorickshaw’ symbol, from the Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP). If you haven’t heard of UPP, it is a party started by Kannada superstar Upendra, with ‘Autorickshaw’ as its symbol. Upendra announced on Sunday that UPP candidates have filed nominations from all 15 constituencies, and 14 have been given the Autorickshaw as symbol.

Only Kaushik Reddy from Shivajinagar had to be given Binoculars because ‘autorickshaw’ was given to someone else. Upendra told TNIE, “We don’t use our fans in the constituencies, we want the concept of modern governance to grow.” The party put out its list of candidates: Naganath V Yadgir (Athani), A Sachin Kumar (Kagwad), Santosh Nandur (Gokak), Sunil Pawar (Yellapur), Devendrappa (Hirekerur), IH Patil (Ranebennur), Mahesh Lambani (Vijaynagar), SV Phaniraj (Chikkaballapura), Santosh M (KR Puram) Manjunatha (Yeshwanthpur), Asha Rani (Mahalakshmi Layout), Kaushik Reddy (Shivajinagar), Suresh Rao (Hoskote), HM Chandre Gowda (KR Pet) and Divakar Gowda Prajakeeya (Hunsur). Asked how effective the party would be, analysts said, “During 2019 parliamentary poll his party drew a blank in all constituencies, and also lost all its deposits.”

