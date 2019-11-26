Home States Karnataka

A day after lake breach, a flood of corrective steps

Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced Rs 40,000 to each of the affected families while BBMP has offered Rs 10,000.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hulimavu lake breached flooding the entire vicinity, including hospitals due to which electricity was pulled down to avoid electricution. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after the Hulimavu Lake breach, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) made a temporary embankment to stop the flow of water even as the daunting task of cleaning up began. Residents in the affected areas spent Monday salvaging their belongings and trying to mop up their houses. Meanwhile, a blame game ensued between the BBMP and the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) over who was responsible for the breach.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced Rs 40,000 to each of the affected families while BBMP has offered Rs 10,000. Housing Minister V Somanna announced `5 lakh compensation to the owners whose legitimate houses are hit. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar plans to appeal to the government to set up a Lake Security Protection Force, fencing of lakes and posting marshals to avoid a repeat of lake breaches.

