Home States Karnataka

Anganwadi teacher, helper booked for attacking 3-year-old boy with knife in Karnataka

Mala and her helper Manjulamma got into a quarrel and, in a fit of rage, attacked the boy.

Published: 26th November 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A teacher and a helper, reportedly belonging to upper caste, have been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for attacking a three-year-old Dalit boy with a knife for wetting his underpants at an Anganwadi centre at Keremakki in Chikkamaluru district on Monday.

The police said that there was a quarrel between teacher Mala and helper Manjulamma. The toddler Adarsh (name changed), who came in between, had passed urine after he was frightened by their fighting. In a fit of rage, the duo reportedly attacked the innocent boy. 

The police said that the teacher and the helper, in a fit of anger, “unintentionally” attacked the toddler with a sharp knife on his head.

The parents of the boy have filed an atrocity case against the staff. The incident had taken place under Mallandur police station limits.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey told The New Indian Express that the two accused have been arrested. The case has also been booked under IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anganwadi teacher Chikkamagaluru Anganwadi
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp