Anganwadi teacher, helper booked for attacking 3-year-old boy with knife in Karnataka

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A teacher and a helper, reportedly belonging to upper caste, have been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for attacking a three-year-old Dalit boy with a knife for wetting his underpants at an Anganwadi centre at Keremakki in Chikkamaluru district on Monday.

The police said that there was a quarrel between teacher Mala and helper Manjulamma. The toddler Adarsh (name changed), who came in between, had passed urine after he was frightened by their fighting. In a fit of rage, the duo reportedly attacked the innocent boy.

The police said that the teacher and the helper, in a fit of anger, “unintentionally” attacked the toddler with a sharp knife on his head.

The parents of the boy have filed an atrocity case against the staff. The incident had taken place under Mallandur police station limits.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey told The New Indian Express that the two accused have been arrested. The case has also been booked under IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).