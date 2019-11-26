Bodies of minor, man found in house in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The bodies of a 47-year-old man and a five-year-old girl were recovered by the Nippani police from a house in Kodani village on Monday. While the man’s body was found hanging from the ceiling, the girl’s decomposed body was found inside a cupboard. The man was the girl’s neighbour.

The girl’s father had lodged a police complaint on November 22 saying that she had gone missing. The deceased man was questioned twice by the police. The man, however, never let the police enter his house. As the house remained locked on Monday morning, the girl’s father grew suspicious and broke open the door only to find the bodies after which he alerted the police.

According to the police, the man is suspected to have ended his life out of fear. The bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Villagers are opposing getting the man’s body back to the village as they suspect the girl of being raped by the man before she was killed.