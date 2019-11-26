Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa plays native card in KR Pet

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa played the 'native card' to win over voters in K R Pet, appealing to them to rise above caste, religion and creed for the upcoming bypolls.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

By  K Shiva kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa played the ‘native card’ to win over voters in K R Pet, appealing to them to rise above caste, religion and creed for the upcoming bypolls. Announcing that he would develop the constituency on the lines of Shikaripura in Shivamogga, the Lingayat strongman recalled his childhood days at Bookanakere, his native village, and reiterated his commitment to its development.

He urged the people to vote for BJP candidate Narayana Gowda. “The political wind is in favour of the BJP, and Narayana Gowda will win by a massive margin of 20K votes. There is no need to list out development works here, as Gowda himself will execute them as a minister.” 

Without mentioning the carving of a separate Hunusr disrict, he said A H Vishwanath’s dream will come true. “Give me six months, I will ensure development of Hunsur,” the CM said, adding, “The district won’t benefit from electing a candidate from any other party.” 

