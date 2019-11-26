Home States Karnataka

Congress protests, wants EC to act against BS Yediyurappa

Party alleges CM is appealing to sectarian sentiments, EC ignoring complaints against BJP on poll code violations.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders and party workers stage a protest outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, on Seshadri Road, in Bengaluru, on Monday

Congress leaders and party workers stage a protest outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, on Seshadri Road, in Bengaluru, on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday turned the heat on the BJP, holding a protest outside the Election Commission office and chanting slogans, alleging that EC officials had failed to take action against the ruling party, despite formal written complaints. 

Their main contention was that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was invoking sectarian sentiments by appealing to a certain section of people to vote for the BJP. “Apprehend Yediyurappa, he has committed a grave wrong, asking Lingayat-Veerashaivas to vote for BJP,’’ Congress workers shouted, as they sat in dharna.  They pointed out that on November 23 in Gokak, Belagavi, Yediyurappa was campaigning for “rebel number one Ramesh Jarkiholi” when he had invoked the community. It is “a violation of law” under the Model Code of Conduct, Representation of People’s Act and Indian Penal Code, and also violates a 2017 Supreme Court judgment, they said. 

“Across the country, the BJP has thrown the Constitution to the winds and is forming governments without numbers. Where are the rules?” they demanded. Congress workers, led by MLC Prakash Rathod, District Congress presidents Rajkumar, Shekar and Krishnappa, former mayor Ramachandrappa and MLC Harish Kumar, gathered outside the EC office on Seshadri Road around noon. 

Prakash Rathod told TNIE, “We met the Chief Electoral Officer and urged him to initiate action against BS Yediyurappa.’’ He said that in Hunsur, EC officials found about 35,000 sarees, pictures, handbills, pamphlets  and other election material belonging to the BJP, but no action was taken.

The Congress also sought action against CM’s son BY Raghavendra and DyCM Laxman Savadi for forcing two JDS candidates, Shivalinga Shivacharya Swamiji and Guru Dashyal, to withdraw from the fray in Hirekerur and Athani respectively. The Congress alleged that the pontiff’s mutt was promised financial assistance, while Guru Dashyal was offered a “juicy position” in the government. The JDS, too, raised this issue with the EC, urging action against Yediyurappa under relevant sections of the law. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp