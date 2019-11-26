Home States Karnataka

Dark Forest Furniture, CCD’s furniture company closes shop

Taken aback by the sudden development, the vexed employees also staged a snap protest, albeit a silent stir, in front of the  shop from morning till evening hours.

Published: 26th November 2019

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Dark Forest Furniture Company Private Limited, a wing of Cafe Coffee Day, downed shutters rather abruptly leaving the employees in a fix. Taken aback by the sudden development, the vexed employees also staged a snap protest, albeit a silent stir, in front of the  shop from morning till evening hours.

A notice in this regard was put up on the main gate of Coffee Day Global office. However, the employees were restrained from meeting the authorities concerned. About 63 employees were terminated. They came to work as usual on Monday morning, only to be stopped by security guards, who informed them about their termination. Hapless, they staged a silent protest in front of the gate from morning till evening hours. As a last resort, some of them even filed complaints at the labour office, besides approaching deputy commissioner and SP in this regard.

In their petition, they have contended that “as per Labour Act, they should be given at least a month’s notice before terminating from the service”. Though some of the protesters wanted to raise slogans and intensify their agitation, they later decided to register their protest without making any din, in respect of their late founder Siddartha and the company that provided them support all through these years. Senior officers of the company did not turn up to hear the grievances of protesting workers. 

History of DAFCO
Seven years ago in 2012, when Café Coffee Day as at the pinnacle of its success, Siddartha started the furniture company to supply state-of-the-art furniture to its coffee day branches across the country and also abroad.Gayana wood, silver beach, rose wood, local acacia and silver oak were used to make furniture for the coffee outlets. 

