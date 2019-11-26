Renowned Dalit writer Chennanna Walikar laid to rest

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : Renowned Dalit and rebel writer Chennanna Walikar who died in a private hospital on Sunday around 10.00 pm was laid to rest in his village Shankarwadi in Shahabad taluk on Monday.

Before his body was taken to Shankarwadi, it was kept in the premises of Hindi Prachara Sabha, for well-wishers to pay their last homage.

Walikar gained prominence and emerged as a leading Bandaya writer in the course of organisation of 51st Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan organised at Dharmasthala in 1979.The movement of oppressed communities, particularly Dalits, for self-respect was at its peak giving birth to a new set of writers from these communities.