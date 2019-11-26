Home States Karnataka

TNIE speaks to contestants Tanveer Ahmed Ullah (JDS), M Saravana (BJP) and Rizwan Arshad (Congress)

Tanveer Ahmed Ullah: I am contesting polls with the support of people and honesty.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rizwan Arshad | express

By Express News Service

What do you think is your edge this election?
Tanveer Ahmed Ullah: I am contesting polls with the support of people and honesty. I am sourcing my election fund from the people. People have tried and tested BJP and Congress- one is communalised and another criminalised. I have a neat, clean and spotless political identity.

M Saravana: I was born and brought up in Bengaluru. I have won as corporator thrice from the Shivajinagar locality with huge margins. I was in Congress earlier but joined the BJP and have worked hard in the last four years and ensured many others also win BBMP polls. I am a local and connect with people here and they have seen my work.

Rizwan Arshad: My familiarity with the Constituency coupled with the sympathy factor that I couldn’t be elected despite the constituents giving me a lead. Voters’ accessibility to me also is my edge. I understand their concerns. People who were working against me have left the party now and that chapter is over.

Is polarisation a  concern in the constituency?
TAU: I am not a Muslim, Hindu or Christian candidate; I am a candidate for the common man, for the poor, for students who have been let down for a long time in the constituency. I don’t have a minority identity. There is no question of polarisation as far as I am concerned.

MS: Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city. It doesn’t matter what community you belong to, what counts is your work. People will vote for the best candidate. I get along with all communities.
RA: I have never represented myself as a minority. I come from the youth congress and I represent everyone. I identify myself with everyone. I have never done politics of minority and majority or religion, caste and creed. This is my third election here and both times I have taken lead. I am a pluralist person and I respect everyone.

What does Shivajinagar constituency need?
TAU: There are two Shivajinagars- one that is developed and another that isn’t. Women empowerment and health is my focus. You might be surprised to know that malnutrition is an issue this constituency. Five thousand jobs can be created by an MLA if they work on the right path. Drug menace is a real issue in Shivajinagar and I will work to curb it.

MS: Garbage is the biggest problem in Shivajinagar and the hygiene concerns in the Bamboo bazaar area. There a lot of churches and mosques around the bazaar and it requires a lot of cleaning. As a corporation, I was sent to China on a study tour on cleanliness. I hope to implement that here.

RA: It’s a dynamic constituency where business thrives alongside residential areas. Crumbling infrastructure is an issue along with poor waste management. Long term solutions for infrastructure including in government schools are required.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanveer Ahmed Ullah M Saravana Rizwan Arshad
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp