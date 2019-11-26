TNIE speaks to contestants Tanveer Ahmed Ullah (JDS), M Saravana (BJP) and Rizwan Arshad (Congress)

By Express News Service

What do you think is your edge this election?

Tanveer Ahmed Ullah: I am contesting polls with the support of people and honesty. I am sourcing my election fund from the people. People have tried and tested BJP and Congress- one is communalised and another criminalised. I have a neat, clean and spotless political identity.

M Saravana: I was born and brought up in Bengaluru. I have won as corporator thrice from the Shivajinagar locality with huge margins. I was in Congress earlier but joined the BJP and have worked hard in the last four years and ensured many others also win BBMP polls. I am a local and connect with people here and they have seen my work.

Rizwan Arshad: My familiarity with the Constituency coupled with the sympathy factor that I couldn’t be elected despite the constituents giving me a lead. Voters’ accessibility to me also is my edge. I understand their concerns. People who were working against me have left the party now and that chapter is over.

Is polarisation a concern in the constituency?

TAU: I am not a Muslim, Hindu or Christian candidate; I am a candidate for the common man, for the poor, for students who have been let down for a long time in the constituency. I don’t have a minority identity. There is no question of polarisation as far as I am concerned.

MS: Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city. It doesn’t matter what community you belong to, what counts is your work. People will vote for the best candidate. I get along with all communities.

RA: I have never represented myself as a minority. I come from the youth congress and I represent everyone. I identify myself with everyone. I have never done politics of minority and majority or religion, caste and creed. This is my third election here and both times I have taken lead. I am a pluralist person and I respect everyone.

What does Shivajinagar constituency need?

TAU: There are two Shivajinagars- one that is developed and another that isn’t. Women empowerment and health is my focus. You might be surprised to know that malnutrition is an issue this constituency. Five thousand jobs can be created by an MLA if they work on the right path. Drug menace is a real issue in Shivajinagar and I will work to curb it.

MS: Garbage is the biggest problem in Shivajinagar and the hygiene concerns in the Bamboo bazaar area. There a lot of churches and mosques around the bazaar and it requires a lot of cleaning. As a corporation, I was sent to China on a study tour on cleanliness. I hope to implement that here.

RA: It’s a dynamic constituency where business thrives alongside residential areas. Crumbling infrastructure is an issue along with poor waste management. Long term solutions for infrastructure including in government schools are required.