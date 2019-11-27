BS Yediyurappa rules out mid-term polls in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy says bring it on

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there will be no mid-term elections in the state, and that he is very confident of winning all the seats in the upcoming by-polls.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement, Yediyurappa said, “Siddaramaiah is saying there will be a mid-term election, but the people are not interested in it. They don’t want to see another election,” he said.

Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, who was also campaigning in Chikkaballapur, said the party is ready to face any election, including mid-term polls.

He said the bypolls have were being conducted due to a few MLAs who toppled the coalition government.

“This is unwarranted, the people should take it seriously and teach them (rebel MLAs) a lesson. “While any political development can take place after the bypoll results, there is no problem for the JDS in facing mid-term polls. Our party workers and leaders are prepared for it,” said Kumaraswamy.