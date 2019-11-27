Home States Karnataka

Family and caste politics make for heated bypoll battle in Karnataka

The BJP, which seldom came close to the Congress in an election so far, is desperate to register its maiden win, riding on the popularity of Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Published: 27th November 2019 07:23 AM

By Naushad Bijapur
BELAGAVI: For the first time since 1967, when the first assembly election was held for Gokak, the Congress is involved in a high-stakes political battle with the BJP, for the bypolls.

Having won five elections back-to-back since 1999 on a Congress ticket, disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, now the BJP candidate, is in for a tough battle with brother Lakhan of Congress, and JDS’ Ashok Pujari.

The BJP, which seldom came close to the Congress in an election so far, is desperate to register its maiden win, riding on the popularity of Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Although a direct clash between Ramesh and Lakhan is on the cards, Pujari may emerge victorious, thanks to massive support from the Lingayat community here. 

The politically influential Jarkiholi family has helped the Congress — which won nine of 12 assembly elections so far — establish a stranglehold on local politics.

The bypolls will have immense significance as Ramesh, who played a key role in bringing the BJP to power, is facing the ire of both the Congress and JDS, which have fielded popular candidates against him. 

Though the Jarkiholis attempted to stay united, discontent over Ramesh’s rebel activities made Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi field younger brother Lakhan. Many political leaders still doubt the Jarkiholi brothers’ political strategy, claiming they could have a tacit understanding, but it appears unlikely.

The clash in Gokak has become a prestige issue for the Congress and BJP. Most top BJP leaders are rallying behind Ramesh, but despite its best efforts to quell rebellion, the BJP failed to stop Pujari from quitting the party to enter the fray as JDS candidate. 

Of the 2.4 lakh voters in Gokak, about 1 lakh Lingayats play a key role, besides 40,000 Muslims and 35,000 Kurubas. Pujari, who was able to grab about 75,000 votes in the last election, may play spoiler by splitting the Lingayat votes.

Ultimately, the Congress will gain from the vote split, and is strengthening its campaign at the Gram Panchayat level.   

Pujari is not so confident of victory, but says he decided to enter the fray to fight the “system’’. Many leaders feel Ramesh could have won if BJP had managed to prevent Pujari from joining the battle. Of late, Pujari has been getting the support of some Lingayat mutts and swamis in the region. 

To counter the fierce opposition, Ramesh has joined hands with brother Bhimshi, who had been his political bete noire, and can bank on CM Yediyurappa, who is heading his campaign.

