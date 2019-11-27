Home States Karnataka

Hampi's Queen’s Bath restoration a crass job, say historians; ASI defends work

Archaeological Survey of India officials say restoration in Hampi is a continuous process and is being done as per guidelines and expert help, and only after approval from its directorate.

Queen’s Bath at the World Heritage Site of Hampi

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

HAMPI: Restoration of the Queen’s Bath at the World Heritage Site of Hampi, which is a beautiful example of Indo-Saracenic architecture style from the Vijaynagar era, has come in for flak from heritage activists and historians.

However, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials say restoration in Hampi is a continuous process and is being done as per guidelines and expert help, and only after approval from its directorate.

With the interior domes and carvings ageing and cracking, the ASI took up restoration of this ancient indoor aquatic complex last year. If activists allege that the entire work has been left to a civil contractor, spoiling the aesthetics of the ancient bath, local history professors say the interiors have lost their ancient look.

Local heritage activist Pompayya Malemath alleges that officials have shown neither concern nor heeded their advice. “Restoration work is not up to the mark, and they have not tried to retain the originality or researched what kind of materials and dyes were used during those days.”

However, ASI officials say restoration work is being done in consultation with engineers and heritage experts. Further, it is being done using stones, limestone and mortar that are characteristic of structures of the Vijayanagar era, they stress.

“At present, the Queen’s Bath looks like a modern structure from the inside – painted and whitewashed,” said a history professor. “The work is pretty bad and needs the help of experts who are well-versed in restoring heritage structures, unlike civil contractors.”

However, deputy superintendent, Hampi Mini-Circle, said, “Restoration, which is a slow process, is going on as per guidelines.

"For restoration of every structure, expert opinion is taken and after its completion, it is reviewed. Not a single work is handed over to a contractor without regular monitoring or review being done. A monthly report, too, is sent on the execution of works.”

The ASI official added, “There are detailed estimates of materials to be used by engineers. Even the ratio of materials is thoroughly checked and used. Nowhere has cement been used. Since many contractors are involved in different works across the heritage site, some of them who have issues with their fraternity spread such canards.”

