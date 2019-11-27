Karnataka PUC students to get 42-page answer booklet, no additional sheets henceforth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To allay fears of additional answer papers getting lost, the Karnataka Pre University Education Department has decided to come out with a 42-page answer booklet.

This means students will no longer be given additional answer sheets in the examination hall, instead, a fat 42-page booklet.

M Kanagavalli, Director, Department of Pre University Education, told TNIE this is in tandem with practices adopted by universities and colleges in examinations -- where additional answer sheets are not given anymore.

While there is a concern about unnecessary wastage of sheets in the bulky examination booklet, which used to be 22 pages until this year (after a recent revision from 14 sheets two years ago), Kanagavalli said, pros and cons have been weighed before making the decision.

As many as one lakh students had applied for revaluation in 2018, she said, and a single booklet makes a huge difference logistically.

The concept of one booklet and no additional answer has been mooted for a while at the departmental level, she said, and only ten days ago, did the government give its approval.

Kanagavalli added that the single booklet concept will also help during evaluations and revaluations -- as the papers have to be removed from the cover and then put back after checking -- which leaves a chance for some papers to go missing due to loose threads that tie the additional sheet to the main booklet.

While some sheets would go missing, it has been reported that some extra-sheets would emerge at a later stage with a different handwritings indicating malpractice.

In 2018, she said, just a couple of complaints had come in about missing answer sheets, and the single booklet decision will put to rest any allegations in the regard.

It will also save time while scanning the answer sheets, she added.