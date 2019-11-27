Home States Karnataka

Karnataka PUC students to get 42-page answer booklet, no additional sheets henceforth

The concept of one booklet and no additional answer has been mooted for a while at the departmental level and only ten days ago, did the government give its approval.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To allay fears of additional answer papers getting lost, the Karnataka Pre University Education Department has decided to come out with a 42-page answer booklet.

This means students will no longer be given additional answer sheets in the examination hall, instead, a fat 42-page booklet.

M Kanagavalli, Director, Department of Pre University Education, told TNIE this is in tandem with practices adopted by universities and colleges in examinations -- where additional answer sheets are not given anymore.

While there is a concern about unnecessary wastage of sheets in the bulky examination booklet, which used to be 22 pages until this year (after a recent revision from 14 sheets two years ago), Kanagavalli said, pros and cons have been weighed before making the decision.

As many as one lakh students had applied for revaluation in 2018, she said, and a single booklet makes a huge difference logistically.

The concept of one booklet and no additional answer has been mooted for a while at the departmental level, she said, and only ten days ago, did the government give its approval.

Kanagavalli added that the single booklet concept will also help during evaluations and revaluations -- as the papers have to be removed from the cover and then put back after checking -- which leaves a chance for some papers to go missing due to loose threads that tie the additional sheet to the main booklet.

While some sheets would go missing, it has been reported that some extra-sheets would emerge at a later stage with a different handwritings indicating malpractice.

In 2018, she said, just a couple of complaints had come in about missing answer sheets, and the single booklet decision will put to rest any allegations in the regard.

It will also save time while scanning the answer sheets, she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka PUC answersheets Karnataka PUC M Kanagavalli PUC 42 page booklet
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp