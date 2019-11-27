Home States Karnataka

‘Mid-term elections will boomerang on Congress, JDS’: P Muralidhar Rao

BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao says party on path to victory, notwithstanding Maha mess or rebel factor.

BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, P Muralidhar Rao

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the bypolls, Congress and JDS leaders are talking about mid-term polls. BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, P Muralidhar Rao, says such statements will boomerang on those parties and further strengthen BJP’s prospects.

“They have not planned and positioned it. It is only individual leaders’ arrogance and unbridled ambition that made them issue such statements,” Rao told The New Indian Express. Excerpts: 

What is your assessment of the BJP’s prospects in the bypolls?

As a party and as ‘Prabhari’, we are pretty confident that the outcome will be overwhelmingly in support of the BJP.

The BJP is the only party going to people with a positive narrative. We are capable of providing a stable government. Even in terms of leadership, there is no ambiguity or confusion from top to bottom.

Look at what opposition parties are offering. The JDS openly says the BJP should lose, and the government will survive as JDS wants to become important. Why would people vote for them?

Congress leaders say they are interested in becoming CM and that is why they want mid-term polls. Are people of Karnataka in favour of mid-term elections? The two parties are incoherent, anarchic and chaotic. People want Karnataka to prosper — BJP is the shortest, simplest way to get what they want.

How many seats will BJP win?

We are fully confident of winning all 15 seats. But Congress leaders are predicting mid-term polls...It is a miscalculation and it will boomerang on them.

They want to put the voter in a tense situation. In my view, they have not planned and positioned it. It is only the individual leaders’ arrogance and unbridled ambition that make them issue such statements.

Going into an election and talking about mid-term polls clearly shows their desperation. Siddaramaiah asking people to vote for Congress so that mid-term elections will be held, is like asking people to write their own death warrant. 

Post by-elections, do we see a more assertive leadership and government in the state?

Currently, we have the majority in the truncated House and gaining ‘technical majority’ in the full House gives that psychological comfort, although there is no limitation on this government now. Not just the leaders and government, it gives comfort even to voters. The bureaucracy and others will become psychologically more accountable. Yediyurappa’s government will be seen as accountable and strong on deliverance.

Do you think BJP miscalculated the situation in Maharashtra?

It is not a calculation, but an understanding (of the situation) and it has not gone as per our expectations. When Ajit Pawar came with the support of those people, we thought it would work. There was an impasse.

It was a difficult situation and we have to accept it. In a difficult situation, there is no clear rule. Pre-election alliance partners forming the government would have been ideal, but it did not happen. We have accepted that it is not going as per our expectations. Even these people (Congress, Shiv Sena & NCP) who see themselves as victorious, will also experience difficult situations.

Will it have any repercussions on Karnataka, especially during bypolls?

No. The problem with the Congress is that leaders are not doing what they are expected of as an opposition. 
 

