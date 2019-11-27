‘Need Intellectual Property Rights policy 2.0’: Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has said that the government must look into an updated version of National Intellectual Property Rights policy, 2016.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Global Exhibition on Services (GES 2019) at the Palace Grounds on Tuesday, He was speaking in reference to Delhi High Court judge Prathiba M Singh who suggested this in her address.

“It is time to come up with IPR 2.0 in a defined time frame. This will enable better infrastructure for service providers, startups and entrepreneurs applying for patents. All IP offices should be combined into one with video conferencing facilities to coordinate with people,” Goyal said.

Pratibha Singh said, “There are several websites that offer legal services and IP services online. These are different from the court litigation services. We need a statute to regulate these sites. While National IPR 2016 did a commendable job, we need a 2.0 version to look into trade secrecy laws, geographical indication and IPR mediations for cases. We also need more law schools offering an IP law course as only one such college in India currently offers it.”

Goyal unveiled the ‘Service Export Strategy of Karnataka’, the first of its kind in the country.

Jagadish Shettar, state minister of large and medium scale industries said, “We plan to develop a wellness city in the state that will provide Ayush, Naturopathy and other such services. We are also focusing on rural development, and plan to implement service providers in every village who will provide government services and schemes to the people.”

Speaking on the Statue of Unity, Goyal dismissed criticism of money being spent on the statue.

“Those who are squabbling about the Rs 2,000 crore spent on the statue do not know about the importance of this tribute to Sardar Patel. This statue will make Kevadiya in Gujarat a tourist centre. We also plan to extend the railway line to this place. Hotels, tourist guides and maybe even hospitality services will come up here because of this status, thereby giving jobs to thousands of entrepreneurs,” he said.