SM Krishna hits campaign trail in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

A former Congress veteran-turned-BJP leader SM Krishna was seen seeking votes for Congress-rebel-turned BJP candidate Dr Sudhakar —  a rare sight. 

Published: 27th November 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa, former CM S M Krishna and BJP bypoll candidate Dr Sudhakar during election campaign at Manchenahalli near Chikkaballapura on Tuesday.

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP’s electoral campaign in Chikkaballapura on Tuesday was like no other.

Despite his name missing from the list of Star Campaigners released by the BJP’s central leadership, SM Krishna stepped out in the scorching sun, stood atop a campaign vehicle, and addressed a massive gathering of BJP supporters in a roadshow. 

Krishna, the 87-year-old Vokkaliga icon, whose popularity as former chief minister and External Affairs Minister is still intact, was BJP’s trump card to woo the dominant community that holds considerable sway in the constituency. 

Scores of BJP leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, MP PC Mohan, Minister CT Ravi, surrounded Krishna as he campaigned. Interestingly, Krishna’s campaign came on the day former chief minister and another prominent Vokkaliga leader HD Kumaraswamy sought votes in Chikkaballapura at a similar roadshow. Splitting of votes between JDS and BJP favouring the Congress has been a conventional understanding of the Chikkaballapura constituency. Fully aware that they are targeting a similar vote bank, the BJP has roped in veterans like Krishna to ensure minimum split of votes.

SM Krishna Chikkaballapura Karnataka bypolls Karnataka
