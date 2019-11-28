Home States Karnataka

BJP picks KC Ramamurthy for Rajya Sabha bypoll

It isn’t just the disqualified legislators of the Congress and JDS who are the BJP’s picks for the bypolls.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

KC Ramamurthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It isn’t just the disqualified legislators of the Congress and JDS who are the BJP’s picks for the bypolls. The party on Wednesday extended the same courtesy to former Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy when it announced his name as its candidate for the December 12 Rajya Sabha bypolls. 
Ironically, Ramamurthy is being fielded for a post that fell vacant due to his own resignation earlier this year. 

His resignation as Rajya Sabha member from the Congress was seen as part of an elaborate plan by the BJP to get its numbers right in the Upper House. Soon after he resigned, Ramamurthy jumped ship to the BJP. He had given ample hints of joining the BJP when he had said, “I resigned of my own volition and wanted to be part of the new India growth story”.

The former IPS officer and educationist was elected to Rajya Sabha on June 11, 2016 and resigned on October 16. Soon after his induction into BJP, he had said, “in Congress one has to survive at the cost of his soul”.Unless the Congress and the JDS decide on backing one candidate unanimously, Ramamurthy’s win is certain.

Same Seat, Different Party
Much like how it backed the Congress-JDS rebels by giving them tickets to contest the Assembly bypoll, BJP announced Ramamurthy’s name as its Rajya Sabha candidate. If all goes as per BJP’s calculations, he will be elected easily to fill the vacant seat, albeit from a different political party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KC Ramamurthy Karnataka bypolls BJP
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp