Home States Karnataka

BJP still finding its feet in Old Mysore, looks for foot soldiers to woo voters

In Hunsur and KR Pet, absence of a strong organisational base has handicapped party candidates   

Published: 28th November 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa campaigns for BJP’s Hunsur candidate A H Vishwanath

CM B S Yediyurappa campaigns for BJP’s Hunsur candidate A H Vishwanath

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Foot soldiers and leg work is what the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking for in the Old Mysore region of Hunsur and KR Pet constituencies. The party, which boasts of a good organisational network, is now faced with this challenge on the ground. Both Congress and JDS, however, are all smiles as their ground workers have already done the spadework. As the stage is set for the crucial triangle battle in the bypolls, the BJP is yet to visit all villages or do door-to-door campaign at the panchayat or booth level. 

The absence of a strong organisational base has handicapped BJP candidates, A H Vishwanath in Hunsur and KC Narayana Gowda in KR Pet, to make an effective impact on the voters. Although the BJP has made its presence felt giving both the constituencies generous funds to launch development works, brought in Chief Minister B S  Yediyurappa to hold rallies, and deputed ministers and leaders to drum up support for the candidates — all this could not do much in villages due to the poor presence of its cadres.

Despite the party having a strong caste voice with the presence of Nayaka community leader V Sriramulu, Dalit MP  V Srinivasa Prasad, Vishwanath himself a Kuruba and young MP Prathap  Simha, it is evident that lack of cadre-based campaign in both these constituencies has turned out to be a bottleneck. The result: In most villages, voters had no clue of their candidate’s visit or the campaign.

Although party candidate Vishwanath has managed to bring his supporters and community men to campaign and conduct separate meetings, there is a need for better cadre strength to win over sympathisers and bring fence-sitters to booths, for which the BJP is known. The scene is no different in KR Pet. There is no party poll machinery at work here and party candidate Narayana Gowda is facing an uphill task. Party workers feel that home visits still play a key role in influencing voters.

Both the Congress and JDS, however,  have a strong cadre presence at booths and panchayat level. These parties have also managed to bring in netas and workers from neighbouring constituencies to keep up the tempo.BJP leader Shivanna. in-charge in Akki Hebbal of KR Pet, said that they would bring in more cadres from other places to campaign for candidates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Old Mysore BJP Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp