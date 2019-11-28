Karnataka bypolls: Money, muscle power to play big role in Gokak, Athani polls

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the countdown to the high-stakes bypolls in Gokak and Athani begins, money and muscle power are expected to play a big role. Recent reports regarding money being distributed among voters a week before the bypolls have been doing the rounds, with Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol also being caught on video handing over cash to party workers in Athani.

Now, Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has alleged that Rs 35,000 was being given to each booth in Gokak by the BJP. According to him, about Rs 1 crore has been given to 283 booths set up in the constituency.

“Money is being given at the office of Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi in Gokak town to those in charge of booths. The election office of BJP candidate Ramesh has been shifted to NSF Guest House in Gokak, where Balachandra’s office is located,’’ he alleged.

Satish also alleged that a total of Rs 40 crore had been brought into Gokak to be distributed among voters, adding that the Rs 35,000 given to booths is just the “first installment’’, as more money will allegedly flow into different parts of the constituency.

According to sources, money and muscle power will play a key role this time, as the clash between brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP and Congress’ Lakhan Jarkiholi is expected to get fierce.

However, it is still unclear whether the Election Commission has taken cognizance of money disbursement charges levelled against Gokak BJP leaders by Satish.

During the final leg of campaigning in Belagavi Rural segment in the last assembly polls, thousands of pressure cookers were distributed, allegedly by supporters of Congress candidate Laxmi Hebbalkar.

While alerting Congress workers about the possible distribution of money by BJP, Satish said such tactics by the rival leaders would not help them woo the voters.

Rs 2 crore cash seized in Hunsur



Mysuru: Cops on election duty at Managanahalli checkpost in Hunsur taluk have seized Rs 2 crore that was being transported in a Jeep heading towards Periyapatna, without valid documents.

The cops could not get convincing answers from the driver as to why the two bags of notes were being transported.

Though the two persons in the Jeep claimed they were employees of a bank and were transferring money to Periyaptana, the cops did not believe them, as they didn’t have any security measures in place.

Election officer S Puvith said that they have referred the investigation on the source of the money to I-T officials.