Home States Karnataka

NSL sugar factory to pay up Rs 1.71 crore tax dues

Based on the complaint from Jagadish K, a resident, the Information Commission issued notices to the factory officials concerned, PDO and to Raja to ascertain the facts.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The NSL Sugar Factory in Aland taluk

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The NSL sugar factory at Bhusnoor village in Aland taluk was recently found to have not remitted taxes for the last 10 years, and it was also being run without its licence being renewed. 

Following this, the Karnataka Information Commission recently issued an order to Zilla Panchayat CEO P Raja asking him to recover the tax amount of Rs 1.71 crore, which was not paid since 2010-11, at the earliest and take action against Bhusnoor Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for not collecting the tax from the factory.

Based on the complaint from Jagadish K, a resident, the Information Commission issued notices to the factory officials concerned, PDO and to Raja to ascertain the facts. During the enquiry, it came to light that the factory authorities have not remitted the tax and were running the factory without renewing the licence. 

The commission had actually issued a notice on collecting the tax in July itself. As its orders were not complied, the commission again held a meeting recently and issued another order in the name of Raja asking him to take steps to collect the tax in the form of state revenue. 

Confirming the receipt of the order, Raja said, “The notice has already been issued to the factory and if it fails to remit the tax in the stipulated time, action will be taken against it as per the rules.”Bhusnoor Gram Panchayat vice-president Dastageer Gour said, “Earlier, this factory was a cooperative sugar factory.

As it was running under loss, it was handed over to Renuka Sugar Factory and later they handed it over to NSL factory. The factory has lodged a complaint against the GP members as they insisted it to pay the tax.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp