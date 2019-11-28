Home States Karnataka

People look to Gogaalamma for answers on Karnataka byelections

The village deity ‘Gogaalamma’ (not Google amma) will answer all questions on the bypoll outcome.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:11 AM

Gogaalamma temple in Bukanakere village

Gogaalamma temple in Bukanakere village, the CM’s native. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

KR PET: The village deity ‘Gogaalamma’ (not Google amma) will answer all questions on the bypoll outcome. This is what many in Bukanakere, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s native village, say about the bypolls at Krishnaraja (KR) Pet assembly segment in Mandya district. As the BJP is making all-out efforts to make inroads into the Vokkaliga-dominated assembly segment, it now looks like a three-way contest — B L Devaraj of JDS, KB Chandrashekar of Congress and KC Narayana Gowda of BJP. 

The BJP has never won an election in this constituency and was placed fifth in 2013, with fewer votes than the Independent candidate. In 2018, it was in third place, but lost with a big margin. However, winds of change are being seen in this JDS bastion. Rathnamma from Muddappura village in Akki Hebbal said since her father-in-law’s time, they have been voting for Dal (JDS). “For us, party matters, it’s our regional party,’’ she said. But this time, she is supporting BJP. “My children are telling us to vote for BJP,’’ she said.

According to some estimates, around 90,000 voters are from the Vokkaliga community, 45,000 Kurubas, 25,000 from SC/ST communities, 15,000 voters are Muslims and a small presence of Lingayats.Sharath Babu from Maachaholalu village, who too was a loyal JDS voter, said he is supporting the BJP this time as it can give a stable government. According to him, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy’s loan waiver scheme benefited people in Holenarasipur in Hassan and not farmers in other places.

“I was a hardcore JDS person. Ever since Yediyurappa became Deputy CM, I have been voting for him. We both studied together till Class 7. He had leadership qualities, and would translates his promises into action even then,” said Thirumalagowda, 79. However, BJP candidate Narayana Gowda is not very popular among voters. “We prefer candidates who are accessible, not someone who sits in  Mumbai for their business,’’ said Ramaswamy of Murukanahalli, indirectly referring to Narayana Gowda.

Many people in the assembly segment are not sure who among the three candidates--Congress, BJP and JDS--have the edge. Rajashetty from Voddaragudi village said,  “In the 2018 election, I was sure of the JDS victory. I had placed a bet for Rs 50,000 and won too. This time, I am not taking any risk. It could be anyone’s game, why lose money when you are not sure.” 

Annegowda, a JDS loyal voter from Sadhugonahalli, said whenever there is an election, they can only think of the JDS. Echoes Chandrashekar, who works at the coconut market. “Let there be any candidate, we vote only for JDS,’’ he said. There are large number of farmers who grow coconut, arecnut, ragi and rice . 

A large number of people are voting for Congress. “We had given JDS a chance, we know what happened. We want to vote for the Congress candidate this time,’’ said Mahesh, from KR Pet.Former CM Siddaramiah and his party candidate are banking on the Kuruba votes as the Vokkaliga votes may get divided.

TAGS
Gogaalamma Karnataka bypolls
