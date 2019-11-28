Pothole may have claimed woman’s life on NH-206

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A woman who was riding pillion lost her life when she fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by a truck on Bengaluru-Honnavar NH-206 in Tiptur town on Tuesday night. According to sources, the accident occurred when the bike rider, the woman’s daughter, was trying to negotiate a pothole. However, police are yet to confirm it.

The deceased Bhagyamma (46) of Madihalli village died on the spot while her daughter Pooja (20), a final year BE student, sustained minor injuries.The mother-daughter duo was heading towards Tumakuru Road. The daughter, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, hit a multi-axle truck near Kalpataru College. Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and criticised the authorities concerned.

Police sub-inspector Naveen told TNIE that four such potholes have been identified and steps have been taken to fill them. “I will write to the NHAI and city municipality officials in this connection,” he said. When asked whether the accident was due to pothole, he maintained that there was some distance between the pothole and the accident spot but this will have to be established in the investigation. The driver fled the scene and the truck was seized by the police, he added.