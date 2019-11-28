Home States Karnataka

Pothole may have claimed woman’s life on NH-206

 A woman who was riding pillion lost her life when she fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by a truck on Bengaluru-Honnavar NH-206 in Tiptur town on Tuesday night.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A woman who was riding pillion lost her life when she fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by a truck on Bengaluru-Honnavar NH-206 in Tiptur town on Tuesday night. According to sources, the accident occurred when the bike rider, the woman’s daughter, was trying to negotiate a pothole. However, police are yet to confirm it. 

The deceased Bhagyamma (46) of Madihalli village died on the spot while her daughter Pooja (20), a final year BE student, sustained minor injuries.The mother-daughter duo was heading towards Tumakuru Road. The daughter, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, hit a multi-axle truck near Kalpataru College. Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and criticised the authorities concerned.

Police sub-inspector Naveen told TNIE that four such potholes have been identified and steps have been taken to fill them. “I will write to the NHAI and city municipality officials in this connection,” he said. When asked whether the accident was due to pothole, he maintained that there was some distance between the pothole and the accident spot but this will have to be established in the investigation. The driver fled the scene and the truck was seized by the police, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp