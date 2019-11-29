Home States Karnataka

Four of family found dead in Udupi district

Four people of a family from Belve village in Kundapur taluk were found dead on Wednesday night in what appears to be a suicide pact.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Four people of a family from Belve village in Kundapur taluk were found dead on Wednesday night in what appears to be a suicide pact.Bodies of three family members were found lying on the floor, while the body of the head of the family was found hanging from the ceiling.Sooryanarayana Bhat Alse (50), his wife Manasa(45), their two sons — Sudheendra (14) and Sudesh (8) are the deceased.

Based on preliminary investigation, police sources said that Sooryanarayana killed his wife by hitting her with a lethal object, poisoned his children and later committed suicide by hanging.
Sources said dispute in the family would have been the reason behind this gruesome act. Sooryanarayana was working as a cook. His wife Manasa was a homemaker and hailed from Mysuru. Both children were studying in a school in Hebri. Udupi SP Nisha James visited the spot and a case has been registered.
Sooryanarayana’s younger brother Prakash who works as a Yakshagana Bhagavatha grew suspicious on

Wednesday night when the lights were off at his brother’s house and went over. He was shocked to see the dead bodies.
As it was a known that Sooryanarayana Bhat Alse was suffering from mental illness, police now believe that Bhat may have taken the extreme step due to the same reason. Experts from the forensic medicine department of Manipal Kasturba Hospital rushed to the spot. Shankaranarayana police are investigating.

Priest’s death: FSL report yet to arrive

Udupi: Though one-and-a-half months have passed after the suspicious death of Fr Mahesh D’Souza, an assistant parish priest of Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva, the FSL report which the police termed as crucial for ascertaining the cause of death, has not yet arrived. Sources said that the FSL report is expected to come within a week. After severe protests held in November first week by the parishioners who demanded justice in the priest’s death, the Shirva police said personal reasons led the priest to take the extreme step. However, the exact reason has not been ascertained till date. Udupi police, in response to the demand made by parishioners, had changed the investigating officer in this case. SP Nisha James had delegated the authority to Kaup Circle police inspector Mahesh Prasad. Earlier, Shirva PSI Abdul Khader was investigating the case.  

