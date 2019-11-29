Home States Karnataka

Greens cheer 262 sqkm ESZ in BRT sanctuary

Activists want area further extended and also a ban on mining activities as it is a threat to ecology

Published: 29th November 2019

By Shiva Kumar K
MYSURU: Environmental activists are ecstatic over the decision of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to declare 262.43 sqkm area, and an area in the radius of 0.5km to 6km around Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Wildlife Sanctuary (BRT tiger reserve) as eco-sensitive zone. But, they want that the area be extended further to ban mining activities completely which are posing a threat to the ecology.

Though the eco-sensitive zone initiative covering 49 villages falling in Yelandur, Kollegal and Chamarajanagar taluks would contribute to conservation of ecology and ban 30 commercial activities inside the notified areas, they say the eco-sensitive zone should have been extended further as there are more than 25 quarry units (black granite) near the BRT reserve.

“The eco-sensitive zone should have been extended to Sathyamanagalam and Thalamalli forest in Tamil Nadu. The notification will put an end to commercial activities like mushrooming of resorts, hotels, industries and raising of illegal structures to conserve the forest,” they said. A gazette notification was issued in this regard on November 19.

With this, the 262.43 sqkm area, including 49 villages of Chamarajanagar, Kollegal and Yelandur taluks, has come under the eco-sensitive zone. The move will put the brakes on more than 30 commercial activities like quarrying. Mallesh, a conservation activist, said people should appear before the committee for land conversion for construction of structures in the eco-sensitive zone.
He said 4 to 5 quarry units (falling in an aerial distance of 0.6 to 5 km) will be forced to close down as the Union government has notified BRT reserve as eco-sensitive zone.  However, he felt the aerial distance should have been increased as more quarry units are operating near Jothigowdanapura in Punajanur forest range in Chamarajanagar taluk.

He alleged that political pressure has tied up hands of officials from increasing the size of the eco-sensitive zone. However, he said the notification is a great relief and will contribute to conservation.
Some quarries may shut

Activist Punajanur Dowreswamy said the notification will lead to closing down of quarry units. Earlier, they were given free licence to carry out mining activities in the forest fringes.
While people are bound to approach the regional committee to seek permission for construction of houses or other structures, mining giants are free to carry out mining activities just 1km from the BRT boundary. He alleged that the notification was helpful to industrialists and accused the authorities of playing into the hands of politicians.
Dowreswamy said they were planning to challenge the draft in the High Court and will appeal for further expansion of the area.

