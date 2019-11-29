Kuvempu varsity on QS Asia ranking

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Kuvempu University has found a spot on the prestigious QS Asia ranking list for the year 2020. The ranking was released in Singapore on Wednesday. The university is ranked 451 out of 500 varsities.

The eleventh edition of the ranking was compiled using indicators such as academic reputation, citation per paper, student-faculty ratio, staff holding PhDs, student exchange programmes, among other parameters. The performance of the varsity under citation indicator is strong, with 133 citations per paper.

Expressing happiness over the feat, Vice Chancellor Prof B P Veerabhadrappa said that the ranking reaffirms the university’s continued efforts in research output and publication. “We are glad the QS has recognised the quality of the research publication by our faculty,” he said. The National University of Singapore has topped the list.