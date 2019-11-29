Home States Karnataka

Months after man drowns, residents of this Karnataka village still don’t use lake water

Villagers of Mallapur in Gadag district are not using the water of a lake in their area for the last eight months, fearing contamination due to drowning of ,a person.

Mallapur Lake in Gadag district | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Villagers of Mallapur in Gadag district are not using the water of a lake in their area for the last eight months, fearing contamination due to drowning of a person.

The lake at Mallapur village, 31 km away from Gadag, is brimming with water after the recent rains. In fact, the lake is the only source of water for villagers. But, residents have decided not to use it for drinking purpose and collect water from other sources.

An elderly man drowned in the lake eight months back and his body was fished out after two days. Since then, villagers stopped using the lake water claiming that it’s unfit for drinking purpose. They sought the permission of the Gram Panchayat to use the water for washing clothes and cattle, but the latter refused to give its nod for the same.

Now, villagers opt for standing in queue in front of a pure drinking water unit or walk miles to fetch water from other agricultural ponds near the village, but refuse to collect water from the lake in their area.
Parashu Meti, a villager, said: “The lake water has been contaminated after the death of a man. The water is stagnant and how can we drink it. Though we urge GP authorities to empty the lake, they are not ready for it.”  

Gram Panchayat member Neelappagouda Danappagoudar said: “We have been creating awareness among villagers that there is no problem in drinking the lake water. Water sample was sent for a test six months back and the report suggested that the water was suitable for drinking. But, villagers refuse to use the water. I drank the lake water and also made a video of it, and post it on Facebook, but of no use.” 

