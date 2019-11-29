Home States Karnataka

SM Krishna hits out at Cong, JDS, says they are cut off from people

I wish them all the best, but I am sure that their dreams will become a nightmare,” the former CM said.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna on Thursday hit out at Opposition parties, saying the Congress’s decimation that started some time ago, will continue even in the byeelections, and that the JDS should be worried about its own survival and identity.  “Some Congress leaders are dreaming of returning to power after the byeelections, while JDS leaders are predicting “polarisation and re-alignment” of political forces. I wish them all the best, but I am sure that their dreams will become a nightmare,” the former CM said.

Krishna said it is amusing that the JDS, which has been electorally rejected election after election, is speaking of polarisation of forces. “In that way, JDS leaders are correct — polarisation will take place with more and more Congress and JDS leaders joining BJP after the byeelections,” the senior BJP leader said. According to him, those who are speaking of mid-term polls after the byeelections are totally cut-off from the people. “People have made up their minds to vote for BJP, as they want political stability,” he said.

Krishna took a dig at former CM Siddaramaiah for saying disqualified legislators are “unfit to be in public life. “The Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution is merely constitutional and technical, both in content and nature. But former CM Siddaramaiah has been going around saying that these MLAs are unfit to be in public life,” he said.

