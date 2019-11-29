Vote’s happening? Turncoat popular, but on tough turf 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At JC Nagar in Kurubarahalli that falls under Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, a 12-foot-statue of Kannada cinema thespian Rajkumar, a landmark, is abuzz with election campaigns.



The Big 3 are campaigning vigorously, announcements are made on loudspeaker in every street. They are also using the traditional method of distributing pamphlets and using technology to send voice messages.

With K Gopalaiah’s exit from JDS and entry into BJP, this seat, under the JDS control for the past six years, is seeing a tight fight between Congress and BJP candidates. Disqualified MLA Gopalaiah takes on BBMP councillor M Shivaraju from Congress and Girish K Nashi from JDS.

Mahalakshmi Layout has seven wards, of which Nandini Layout is represented by the BJP councillor, two wards are represented by Congress including Congress candidate Shivaraju’s Shankarmutt ward. Four wards are represented by JDS, two of the JDS councillors including Gopalaiah’s wife Hemalatha and Mahadev from Marappanapalya ward are supporting Gopalaiah.



People here are witnessing unusual campaigns. In 2013, former Deputy Mayor Harish from BJP contested against Gopalaiah and lost the election. In 2018, Narendra Babu from BJP contested against Gopalaiah, he too lost the election. This bypolls, both Narendra Babu and Harish are seeking votes for Gopalaiah against whom they had lost the previous elections. Congress candidate Shivaraju is also a BBMP councillor. He had voted for Hemalatha Gopalaiah when she was fielded as Deputy Mayor for Congress-JDS alliance in the BBMP Council. Now, Shivaraju is contesting against Gopalaiah.

This constituency which was formed in 2008 has seen three elections. Congress candidate won the first time and subsequently JDS. This bypoll, through Gopalaiah, BJP is trying to make the lotus bloom.

Gopalaiah, first-time MLA in 2013, is popular. He scored more than 44 per cent votes in 2013, which rose to 55 per cent in 2018. But now, thanks to his party-hopping, he seems to be on tough turf.



“I have been Gopalaiah’s supporter, not just voted for him in the previous election, but campaigned too. This time, I have changed my mind and will vote for Congress,’’ Sharath Kumar who works in a private firm said. “What’s the guarantee he will stick to BJP?’’ he asked.



Netas from various parties who are visiting Mahalakshmi Layout are also visiting this landmark of Rajkumar statue as this is in the middle of the constituency connecting Nandini Layout, Mahalakshmi Layout, Kurubarahalli and Maruthinagar.

‘’We were told to assemble here almost every day, we need to walk behind candidates or party leaders while they campaign. We are not bothered who the candidate is or the party, all we know is we get Rs 250 for a few hours,” said 45-year-old Jyothi from Cauvery Nagar.



But then, there is confusion among people on whom to vote for. “Both Gopalaiah and Shivaraju are familiar here. They reach out to us whenever there is a crisis. They have done many developmental works. It’s difficult to chose between them,’’ Dorai, who owns a furniture shop, said.