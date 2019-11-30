Bagalkot police come up with Open House initiative for students

Mahesh M Goudar By

BAGALKOT: Henceforth, students, irrespective of classes, will have the privilege of visiting police stations to learn about the nitty-gritty of laws. From POCSO to traffic rules to good touch and bad touch, the students will be educated on various laws to ensure safety and security in society.

The Bagalkot district police have launched ‘Tereda Mane’ (Open House), under which students will be educated on laws, traffic norms and more by the sentinels at the station. It will be conducted once a week on Thursdays, mainly intended to change the perception of public towards the men in khaki.

As part of the programme, one educational institution will be given an opportunity to take a tour of police station in the vicinity. This programme is also open for state-run schools.Speaking to TNIE, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “Open House will be held every Thursday in all police stations. Students from primary to degree courses will be invited to police stations to familiarise themselves with policing, remove fear and make them comfortable to communicate with the policemen.”The principals of all the education institutions have welcomed the initiative.