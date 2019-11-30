Home States Karnataka

Bagalkot police come up with Open House initiative for students

As part of the programme, one educational institution will be given an opportunity to take a tour of police station in the vicinity.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

SP Lokesh Jagalasar interacting with the students at his office

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Henceforth, students, irrespective of classes, will have the privilege of visiting police stations to learn about the nitty-gritty of laws. From POCSO to traffic rules to good touch and bad touch, the students will be educated on various laws to ensure safety and security in society.

The Bagalkot district police have launched ‘Tereda Mane’ (Open House), under which students will be educated on laws, traffic norms and more by the sentinels at the station. It will be conducted once a week on Thursdays, mainly intended to change the perception of public towards the men in khaki.  

As part of the programme, one educational institution will be given an opportunity to take a tour of police station in the vicinity. This programme is also open for state-run schools.Speaking to TNIE,  SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “Open House will be held every Thursday in all police stations. Students from primary to degree courses will be invited to police stations to familiarise themselves with policing, remove fear and make them comfortable to communicate with the policemen.”The principals of all the education institutions have welcomed the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp