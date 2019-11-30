Congress will sweep Karnataka bypolls: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday exuded confidence that the Congress will sweep the by-elections in the state, scheduled to be held on December 5. Addressing a massive gathering at a party rally in Telsang village, the native place of Mahesh Kumathalli, the disqualified MLA from Athani constituency on BJP ticket, Siddaramaiah called him ‘unfit to be re-elected.’

“The voters of Athani should prove that Kumathalli is unfit to be a legislator,” he said. He likened all ‘disqualified MLAs to ‘cattle sold in the market.’ “While the disqualified MLAs sold themselves to fulfil their selfish motives, they claimed to have resigned for a better cause. Hence, the people should teach a fitting lesson to those MLAs, as their act of stepping down in a hush was nothing but an insult to the voters,” he added.