Home States Karnataka

Did not give money to voters, ready to face any probe: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Friday dismissed the allegations by Congress that he had distributed money to voters.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Govind Karjol

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Friday dismissed the allegations by Congress that he had distributed money to voters. “I have faced six elections and have never given money to voters. I will retire from politics even if one voter in my constituency says that I have given even a rupee to voters. I have never done it in any poll,” he said.

The Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against the DyCM for allegedly distributing money to voters in Kagwad. The party had also given a video footage in which Karjol was seen giving money to a person. Karjol said that the video was recorded when he was giving money to a driver for diesel as he had to rush to Kagwad for campaigning.

“The EC is looking into it. I am ready for a probe by any agency and am also willing to face any action if I have done anything wrong,” he said.Karjol said that the BJP was confident of winning all 15 seats that are going to polls on December 5 and is sure that the JDS and Congress will lose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Govind Karjol Cash for vote
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp