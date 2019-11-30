Did not give money to voters, ready to face any probe: Karjol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Friday dismissed the allegations by Congress that he had distributed money to voters. “I have faced six elections and have never given money to voters. I will retire from politics even if one voter in my constituency says that I have given even a rupee to voters. I have never done it in any poll,” he said.

The Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against the DyCM for allegedly distributing money to voters in Kagwad. The party had also given a video footage in which Karjol was seen giving money to a person. Karjol said that the video was recorded when he was giving money to a driver for diesel as he had to rush to Kagwad for campaigning.

“The EC is looking into it. I am ready for a probe by any agency and am also willing to face any action if I have done anything wrong,” he said.Karjol said that the BJP was confident of winning all 15 seats that are going to polls on December 5 and is sure that the JDS and Congress will lose.