Home States Karnataka

I will change all political equations, says Vishwanath

 Hopping on to the BJP bandwagon in a constituency where the saffron outfit has not tasted victory in 25 years, H Vishwanath exudes a quiet confidence that he will make history.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

AH Vishwanath

Former Kanataka MLA AH Vishwanath is the BJP candidate in Hunsur (File Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

HUNSUR: Hopping on to the BJP bandwagon in a constituency where the saffron outfit has not tasted victory in 25 years, H Vishwanath exudes a quiet confidence that he will make history. On waging a triangular battle, Vishwanath says, “I will win and that will change political equations in Hunsur, which has been a bastion of the JDS.” Excerpts from the interview:

How is the campaign going? What is your reading of the electorate’s mood?
People say they are looking to BJP. The people of Hunsur know I have an agenda of making Hunsur a district, bringing a medical college and better infrastructure. This time, voters are for development and will not get carried away by opposition propaganda.

You seem to be batting on a dicey wicket this time...
I am contesting an election for the first time on a BJP ticket. I must build my profile with support of BJP workers and my followers. 

How will you overcome the loss of your traditional Vokkaliga and minority base?
I have lost the support of minorities. However, I will get considerable votes from Vokkaligas. Both Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah have lost the power to transfer votes. Many microscopic communities have already deserted Congress.

BJP lacks cadre base here. Will it harm your prospects?
Except once in 1994, BJP has not won Hunsur. BJP cadres do not have much presence in rural parts. Leaders of other communities are filling this gap. People are looking for a stable government and development under Yediyurappa’s leadership.                      

What are the factors that instil the confidence of victory in you?
The presence of Dalits, STs and backward communities are a boon. Many feel that 
my demand for a district is judicious as the government have carved out Ramanagara and Yadgir, which have only two or three taluks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AH Vishwanath Karnataka bypolls BJP JDS
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp