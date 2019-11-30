I will change all political equations, says Vishwanath

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

HUNSUR: Hopping on to the BJP bandwagon in a constituency where the saffron outfit has not tasted victory in 25 years, H Vishwanath exudes a quiet confidence that he will make history. On waging a triangular battle, Vishwanath says, “I will win and that will change political equations in Hunsur, which has been a bastion of the JDS.” Excerpts from the interview:

How is the campaign going? What is your reading of the electorate’s mood?

People say they are looking to BJP. The people of Hunsur know I have an agenda of making Hunsur a district, bringing a medical college and better infrastructure. This time, voters are for development and will not get carried away by opposition propaganda.

You seem to be batting on a dicey wicket this time...

I am contesting an election for the first time on a BJP ticket. I must build my profile with support of BJP workers and my followers.

How will you overcome the loss of your traditional Vokkaliga and minority base?

I have lost the support of minorities. However, I will get considerable votes from Vokkaligas. Both Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah have lost the power to transfer votes. Many microscopic communities have already deserted Congress.

BJP lacks cadre base here. Will it harm your prospects?

Except once in 1994, BJP has not won Hunsur. BJP cadres do not have much presence in rural parts. Leaders of other communities are filling this gap. People are looking for a stable government and development under Yediyurappa’s leadership.

What are the factors that instil the confidence of victory in you?

The presence of Dalits, STs and backward communities are a boon. Many feel that

my demand for a district is judicious as the government have carved out Ramanagara and Yadgir, which have only two or three taluks.