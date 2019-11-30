ICC takes note of match-fixing scandal in KPL 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Cricket Council has taken note of the match- and spot-fixing scandal in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and written to the city police in this regard.Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the ICC has extended its complete support and cooperation in the ongoing investigation. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bhaskar Rao said the ICC had emailed the city police extending full support to the probe.

“The investigation is on the right track and we are doing our best to book all those involved in match fixing,” he said.Ajit Singh, chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption Unit, confirmed receipt of the letter but refused to divulge more. “We cannot reveal the content of the letter till the probe is complete,” he said.