Karnataka

In flood-hit villages, writing is on the wall

Residents ban entry of disqualified MLAs in the fray, who were holed up in Mumbai when floods ravaged the region 

Published: 30th November 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With D-Day drawing closer, the BJP is finding itself at the receiving end in flood-prone constituencies which go to polls on December 5. On Friday, villagers put up boards at the entrance to several villages in Athani constituency, banning the entry of disqualified MLAs who are in the fray.

Earlier in the day, a “public ban” on disqualified MLAs was declared, and a board installed in the BJP stronghold of Telsang village in Athani taluk, where CLP leader Siddaramaiah addressed a rally. ‘The entry of disqualified MLAs who sold their posts for money is banned in this village’ read the board.

As photos of the board at Telsang went viral on social media, similar boards were put up at other flood-prone villages like Kakmari, Halyal, Artal, Aigali and Darur. This was the people’s way of showing their anger against disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, BJP candidate from Athani.Kumathalli, who was Athani MLA when floods devastated the taluk in August, was involved in rebel activities in a Mumbai hotel. Lakhs of people who were caught in the floods were evacuated, and property and crops worth several crores of rupees were badly damagedor washed away.

The BJP holds sway in most of the villages where the boards were erected on Friday. Sources said the Election Commission’s flying squad got the boards removed. It may be recalled that Guru Dashyal, Belagavi ZP member and a close associate of Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, hails from Telsang. A BJP rebel, Dashyal had filed his nomination as a JDS candidate from Athani, but backed out under pressure from Savadi. The people of Telsang village, though, are unlikely to support the party, if their anger is any barometer. 

In 16 of 18 assembly constituencies of Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra on the border of Athani, sitting BJP MLAs lost the elections, owing to the then Maharashtra government’s failure to deal with the flood crisis. The Fadnavis government was assailed for its failure to handle the flood situation effectively, and the BJP lost 16 of the 18 seats.On the other side of the border — in Athani and Kagwad — the BJP, which was in power when the floods washed in, is confident of victory.

Villagers disrupt Vishwanath’s rally 
Mysuru: BJP faced the wrath of voters in Heggadur, as villagers disrupted the campaign of party leader C P Yohesgwar. BJP members were taken aback when villagers urged them to stop the campaign in favour of A H Vishwanath. They said Vishwanath was missing for the last 14 months and has not taken up any development work. They also wanted to know why he had deserted the JDS that gave him a political rebirth. ENS

