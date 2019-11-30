Inform about illegal BPL cards, get Rs 400

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Individuals or organisations who tip-off the Food and Civil Supplies Department officials about ineligible people possessing BPL cards have a bumper offer from the Davanagere district administration. For a successful tip-off, informers can win a reward of Rs 400 per card. The intention is to remove illegal card holders from the list of BPL card holders’ list.

Any person can give a tip-off in a written application addressed to the Deputy Commissioner ’s office, food department section, about the ineligible BPL card. Such applications will be verified secretly and the names of such informers will not be disclosed to anyone. If the given information is found to be true, then such informers will get a reward of Rs 400 per card from the government. DC Mahantesh Belagi told TNIE that it was a government initiative to reward informers who give information about ineligible BPL cards.

According to department sources, 3,81,145 BPL cards were distributed in the district. Earlier, the department had asked the public to return ineligible cards within a month. No penalty was imposed on cards returned during that period. Ineligible cards will be verified by the department secretly. A search drive has commenced, said department sources.

During the drive, if anyone is found possessing illegal an BPL card, then a penalty will be imposed on them from the day they obtained the card and a criminal case will be filed against them. The department has said that it is the last chance to return the BPL card.