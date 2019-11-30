Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 final Time Table out! Click here to check

By Express News Service

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB ) released the final timetable for SSLC examination 2020 on its official website. The exams will commence on March 27 (Friday) and end on April 9 (Thursday).

TIME TABLE

March 27: First Language

March 30: Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music

April 1: Second Language

April 3: Third Language/ NSQF Exm subjects

April 4: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics

April 7: Mathematics, sociology

April 9: Social Science

Visit the KSEEB website for more details.

Log in to http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp

You will find the link to the Time Table on the Latest session. Click on it to access the PDF document.

