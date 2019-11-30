Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 final Time Table out! Click here to check

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB ) released the final timetable for SSLC examination 2020 on its official website. The exams will commence on March 27 (Friday) and end on April 9 (Thursday).
TIME TABLE
March 27: First Language
March 30: Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music
April 1: Second Language
April 3: Third Language/ NSQF Exm subjects
April 4: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics
April 7: Mathematics, sociology
April 9: Social Science
Visit the KSEEB website for more details.
- Log in to http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp
- You will find the link to the Time Table on the Latest session. Click on it to access the PDF document.
- Click 'Download' to get the complete Time Table.