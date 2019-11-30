Home States Karnataka

Parties go hi-tech, launch virtual campaigns in Karnataka

Shivajinagar’s Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad, who posted a video on Twitter, appealed to people to vote for him.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when the number of people assembling for rallies indicated the intensity of a political campaign. Today, along with traditional door-to-door campaigns, political parties have turned to different virtual campaigns. 

Social media coordinators from all political parties have been creating posters every day and preparing a time table of leaders participating in campaigns at each constituency. This also informs people to assemble at a particular point. Since the election commission will be watching campaigns, making them viral will help parties reach out to more people.

Shivajinagar’s Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad, who posted a video on Twitter, appealed to people to vote for him. “I am not new here. Although I was lost in the previous Lok Sabha election, I’m indebted to the people in Shivajinagar. Congress has chosen me to listen to you,’’ he says his video.

Nataraj Gowda, Social Media co-ordinator, KPCC has put up posters of all 15 candidates as his WhatsApp status message. “We have instructed our party workers to do the same on WhatsApp and on Facebook. They were also instructed to forward these posters to the concerned people through WhatsApp,’’ he said. He claims they have reached over 5 lakh people through this campaign. 

BJP has been posting a quick brief of their campaigns in all 15 constituencies with just a one-minute video, every day. State media co-ordinator AH Anand said that he has appointed a social media coordinator in all 15 constituencies.

“We have started a missed call campaign and have people’s data. We also have a network of booth-level workers, who will take messages from party leaders and commoners in their constituency,’’ he said. 

Anand said that they were also doing press meets live. They have been releasing video messages of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior ministers, which will again be shared on social media. “We are the first party to use social media on such a big scale,’’ he added.
Meanwhile, JDS has taken up broadcasting their campaigns live. The JDS Fan club page is doing live coverage of Former PM Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy and others.

“Anyone from any corner can watch these live. JDS started using this media later than other parties, but we will use it better in the future,’’ said a JDS leader on anonymity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp