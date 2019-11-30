Parties go hi-tech, launch virtual campaigns in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when the number of people assembling for rallies indicated the intensity of a political campaign. Today, along with traditional door-to-door campaigns, political parties have turned to different virtual campaigns.

Social media coordinators from all political parties have been creating posters every day and preparing a time table of leaders participating in campaigns at each constituency. This also informs people to assemble at a particular point. Since the election commission will be watching campaigns, making them viral will help parties reach out to more people.

Shivajinagar’s Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad, who posted a video on Twitter, appealed to people to vote for him. “I am not new here. Although I was lost in the previous Lok Sabha election, I’m indebted to the people in Shivajinagar. Congress has chosen me to listen to you,’’ he says his video.

Nataraj Gowda, Social Media co-ordinator, KPCC has put up posters of all 15 candidates as his WhatsApp status message. “We have instructed our party workers to do the same on WhatsApp and on Facebook. They were also instructed to forward these posters to the concerned people through WhatsApp,’’ he said. He claims they have reached over 5 lakh people through this campaign.

BJP has been posting a quick brief of their campaigns in all 15 constituencies with just a one-minute video, every day. State media co-ordinator AH Anand said that he has appointed a social media coordinator in all 15 constituencies.

“We have started a missed call campaign and have people’s data. We also have a network of booth-level workers, who will take messages from party leaders and commoners in their constituency,’’ he said.

Anand said that they were also doing press meets live. They have been releasing video messages of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior ministers, which will again be shared on social media. “We are the first party to use social media on such a big scale,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, JDS has taken up broadcasting their campaigns live. The JDS Fan club page is doing live coverage of Former PM Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy and others.

“Anyone from any corner can watch these live. JDS started using this media later than other parties, but we will use it better in the future,’’ said a JDS leader on anonymity.