Ramesh Jarkiholi hints at another ‘Operation Lotus’

According to sources, several Congress MLAs are waiting for the outcome of by-election to take a suitable call, mostly to switch side to saffron party, sources added.

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi (File photo | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  If the words of former minister and disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is an indication, the State may witness yet another round of ‘Operation Lotus’, only if the ruling BJP-led government in the state fails to muster the required numbers in the ensuing by-elections. On Friday, Ramesh, who is testing his might on BJP ticket from Gokak, said that “more number of MLAs from Congress may resign, leading to perpetuating by-elections to five to seven constituencies.”

It stems from the recent bombshell dropped by Jarkiholi, who had claimed that “I have the support of not just 17 MLAs, but also of additional  35 Congress MLAs who are in touch with me. If the situation demands, I would empty the entire Congress party”.

According to sources, several Congress MLAs are waiting for the outcome of by-election to take a suitable call, mostly to switch side to saffron party, sources added. It includes MLAs Ganesh Hukkeri and Anjali Nimbalkar. Amid this, Ganesh’s father and six-time MLA and former MP from Chikkodi, Prakash Hukkeri (Congress) who was visibly upset over denial of party ticket in by-polls, had met Chief Minister B S  Yediyurappa at a private hotel in Belagavi. 

A noted MLA of Congress belonging to Lingayat community on condition of anonymity said, “...If Congress continues to neglect Lingayats, the leaders would have to take it seriously as it could affect their political future.”

