ST families discriminated at PDS store in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Families belonging to Scheduled Tribe hailing from Someshwarapura near Kadakola industrial hub, Mysuru, have alleged discrimination based on caste at the local PDS outlet.They alleged that the PDS licensee, Bharath, who belongs to the dominant Lingayat caste, often humiliates them, especially women who go to the outlet to get their rations.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Prakash, a local, said a youth belonging to the ST community, Rangaswamy, was assaulted by the upper caste man and his accomplices.“I went to key in my fingerprint at the PDS outlet. A few people from upper caste picked a quarrel over parking of my bike. Despite obliging their call to move his bike, the men thrashed me,” said Rangaswamy at the interaction.

A case has been registered at Varuna police station and they have also informed MLA Yathindra Siddarmaiah and the food and civil supplies officials about the issue. Besides seeking action against the errant, community head Krishna Nayaka demanded that another PDS outlet be opened for them.