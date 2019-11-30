Home States Karnataka

Student from Mysuru found shot dead in California

Abhishek had completed his engineering course from Vidya Vikas College in the city and had moved to the US in March last year for further studies.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A computer science student hailing from Mysuru, who was pursuing a Master’s course at the California State University in San Bernardino, USA, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a hotel where he was working part-time, on Thursday. The victim Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat (25), is the son of popular yoga master Sudesh Chand, a resident of Kuvempunagar in the city. 

Abhishek had completed his engineering course from Vidya Vikas College in the city and had moved to the US in March last year for further studies. He was found dead outside a hotel room by his colleagues around 11.30 pm California time on Thursday, family sources said. A friend of his in the US informed the parents about the incident.

Speaking to TNIE, Abhishek’s mother Nandini said he had called them on November 27. Thereafter, the family received a call from the US informing them about Abhishek’s death, followed by another call confirming the incident at 5.30 am on Friday. “We were expecting that he would come home for the holidays. But now, we will be going there to see him,” said Nandini.

The family contacted Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha for assistance who, in turn, forwarded the request to the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA is facilitating the travel arrangements for the family, sources said. Abhishek’s mother said they will leave for the US once they get confirmation from the authorities. Abhishek’s lectures at Vidya Vikas College of Engineering recalled that he was active and participated in all event at the college. Just a few days ago, on November 23, a 19-year-old Indian American girl student was brutally murdered in the US city of Chicago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp