Student from Mysuru found shot dead in California

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A computer science student hailing from Mysuru, who was pursuing a Master’s course at the California State University in San Bernardino, USA, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a hotel where he was working part-time, on Thursday. The victim Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat (25), is the son of popular yoga master Sudesh Chand, a resident of Kuvempunagar in the city.

Abhishek had completed his engineering course from Vidya Vikas College in the city and had moved to the US in March last year for further studies. He was found dead outside a hotel room by his colleagues around 11.30 pm California time on Thursday, family sources said. A friend of his in the US informed the parents about the incident.

Speaking to TNIE, Abhishek’s mother Nandini said he had called them on November 27. Thereafter, the family received a call from the US informing them about Abhishek’s death, followed by another call confirming the incident at 5.30 am on Friday. “We were expecting that he would come home for the holidays. But now, we will be going there to see him,” said Nandini.

The family contacted Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha for assistance who, in turn, forwarded the request to the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA is facilitating the travel arrangements for the family, sources said. Abhishek’s mother said they will leave for the US once they get confirmation from the authorities. Abhishek’s lectures at Vidya Vikas College of Engineering recalled that he was active and participated in all event at the college. Just a few days ago, on November 23, a 19-year-old Indian American girl student was brutally murdered in the US city of Chicago.