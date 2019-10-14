Home States Karnataka

16-pillar mantapa at Hampi collapses

The mantapa, which is about 200 metres away from Virupaksha Temple, was part of Virupaksha Bazaar. 

Published: 14th October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hampi was the only site from Karnataka to have made it to the iconic sites list aimed at being developed as a model tourist destination | Express

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

HAMPI: Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has taken a toll of a monument at World Heritage Site of Hampi. Locals believe a 16-pillar stone mantapa at Virupaksha Bazaar collapsed on Sunday because of the constant rainfall in Hosapete and surrounding areas.

Uday Naik, a resident of the area, confirmed that the mantapa, which was waterlogged, collapsed on Sunday. So did two others. “Luckily, nobody was there. It may be because there was too much water.

The officials had earlier removed some pillars. They have been saying that they will repair the mantapas, but nothing was done,” he added.

Shiva Bhat, a senior priest at Virupaksha Temple, told TNIE that the mantapa on the right side of the temple caved in.

“It adjoins a police station. Maybe the earth beneath it became loose which lead to the damage,” he added.

Another priest, Sreenath, also confirmed that the mantapa was totally waterlogged.

“There has been heavy rainfall for the past two weeks. The mantapa would have got damaged if water was pumped out. It was a Catch-22 situation. Being an old structure, it finally caved in,” he said, quickly adding, “There has been no mischief by anybody; it is just due to nature’s fury.”

The mantapa, which is about 200 metres away from Virupaksha Temple, was part of Virupaksha Bazaar. 

Meanwhile, the ASI has dismissed the locals’ version, maintaining that no mantapa has caved in. “It is all false.

There is no collapse of any mantapa. There is just water stagnation, that’s all. Somebody is spreading rumours,” P Kalimuthu, Superintending Archeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, told TNIE. He said he personally visited the place and found all the mantapas are intact.

It could be recalled that ASI was working on reviving the lost glory of Hampi’s old Virupaksha Bazaar, adjoining the temple, with technical assistance from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The damaged mantapa is also part of this restoration.

The ASI had dismantled part of the mantapa a couple of years ago, and begun work to restore the mantapa constructed during the 15th century. Some of these mantapas were dismantled for this purpose.

Reviving lost glory of HAMPI Monuments

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)  was working on reviving the lost glory of Hampi’s old Virupaksha Bazaar adjoining the temple with technical assistance from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The damaged mantapa is also part of this restoration work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hampi Hampi pillar stone collapse Hampi pillar collapse Karnataka
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp