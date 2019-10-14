Home States Karnataka

Finally, Karnataka government to run endo centre

The Karnataka government has decided to take over the day-care centre set up for endosulfan victims, which was run by an NGO, for maintenance.

MANGALURU: The sustained struggle by parents of endosulfan victims of Kokkada village in Belthangady taluk has finally yielded results.

According to an order copy notified by Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, the government received several complaints from the public, including local MLA Harish Poonja, about poor maintenance of the day-care centre.

Taking note of this, the Health and Family Welfare Department notified the Social Welfare Department to take over full operation and maintenance of the centre. The order was passed by October 12.

Shreedhar Gowda, an endosulfan victim and activist, told The New Indian Express that this came as a great breather for them.

“Previously, the government of Karnataka used to call tender once in two years for NGOs to maintain the day-care centre at Kokkada. In the beginning, Dharmasthala temple authorities had been maintaining it, but it did not work out. Many victims were not happy with the operation,” he said.

"Later, the Seva Bharati Trust had maintained the facility and they were doing good. The food and care provided was far better.

"However, they did not continue after two years and Seon Ashram Trust took over, but its maintenance was poor. Parents of the victims stopped sending them to the centre and many threatened to hold a fast-onto-death strike,” Shreedhar Gowda said.

