HAL workers to go on indefinite stir from today

A plane in the circle opposite to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Head Quarters in Bengaluru. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence production and upgradation work is set to be hit as workers of the country’s aerospace and defence production company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are to launch an indefinite strike starting October 14 across the country.

This, despite talks between the All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC) — which has called for the strike — and the management of the defence public sector undertaking.

The workers have demanded the settlement of wage revision effective January 1, 2017, asking for a pay parity with officers.

However, HAL union general secretary Suryadev Chandrashekar on Sunday told TNIE that discussions held with the management till Sunday did not reach any fruition.

All nine units of the industry in seven states will strike work indefinitely starting Monday, he said.

A meeting between officials and representatives of the recognised unions was held on October 12 and 13, HAL said in a communique to the media, as a solution to employees’ problems, while keeping in mind the interest of the organisation.

As a measure to address some of the issues, the management offered to enhance allowances under the Cafeteria system to 22% for workmen in Scale 1 to 10; and 20% for workmen in Special Scale as against uniform rate of 19% offered earlier.

It also assured that all the workmen would stand benefited in terms of allowances on account of introduction of the Cafeteria system.

The management also offered a revised rate of fitment benefit at 11%, the officials added. The wage negotiation committee also apprised the unions of the ill-effects of resorting to any strike or agitation which would jeopardize the interest of the employees or organization, and the nation at large.

It rued that the employees resorted to the “recalcitrant approach” despite the management’s appeals and efforts towards an amicable wage settlement.

