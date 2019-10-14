Home States Karnataka

Internal survey gives BJP only 3-4 seats in Karnataka by-polls

Bypolls are scheduled for December 5, if the Supreme Court clears the case by November 11, when the model code of conduct comes into effect.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:59 AM

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A confidential survey, undertaken by a private agency at the behest of the ruling BJP in the 15 seats where bypolls are slated, reportedly paints a grim picture, giving the saffron party just 3-4 seats.

The party is already facing challenges as Congress-JDS rebels, who walked out of the coalition and promised to support the BJP, will have to be accommodated at the cost of party loyals. This has led to discontent and dissidence within BJP ranks.

The party needs seven seats to continue in power, but insiders fear that the tally could be as low as 3-4. In two seats, the scales could tip any way, it is predicted, so the party will still need to identify the winnable seats.

The report also stated that the Congress has already chosen strong potential candidates as alternatives to their 12 dissident MLAs who resigned from the party.

Before the coalition meltdown, the Congress had 80 seats, and JDS 37, making it a total of 117  seats. Things are not going smoothly for the Congress either, which is hamstrung by challenges of internal bickering and corruption. The JDS fears some more desertions.     

The ground report has reportedly left the BJP central leadership worried, and a decision on fresh elections is likely to be taken after consulting state leaders. Sources said there are many within the BJP who prefer fresh elections.

