Home States Karnataka

Unorganised sector should be organised without much ado

In the organised sector jobs are dwindling at the rate of three lakh per day for the past three-and-a-half months.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prasanna

Prasanna

By prasanna
Express News Service

In the organised sector jobs are dwindling at the rate of three lakh per day for the past three-and-a-half months.

In order to save the situation, the government is trying to protect the collapsing big businesses which I call the monster economy.

They have eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) restrictions on the monster economy and reduced corporate tax to the tune of Rs 1,45,000 crore, thus making the corporate fat cats pay less tax than even a section of the middle class.

They have waived huge amounts of bad debts of the fat cats by calling it non-recoverable assets of the bank in question. Can one really save the economy by saving the monster? Can we provide jobs to every young Indian by feeding the monster? Certainly not.

The monster economy, during its heyday, had made profits through automation — through the reduction of labour.

Let me illustrate the relationship between automation and job loss by taking the examples of handloom and powerloom.

Powerloom though is no monster today. The powerloom sector has become a poor cousin of handloom, a really pathetic example of automation.

But even this pathetic machine kills 12 jobs per loom in comparison with the handloom, if you take both the fore-end and back-end of the weaving process.

The latest automated loom is 10 times faster than the powerloom, which means it kills 120 jobs per loom, in comparison with the handloom.

If this is the reality of job loss, the reality about climate change, about which young people the world over are agitating peacefully, is even more startling.

Hand-making sector, including handloom, is a complete antidote to climate change. Then, why are the governments killing these sacred sectors of economy and nourishing the monster?

The answer is simple. They think, or rather, they have been made to think that organising the sectors of production only means automation. Take any primary text in economics, it will tell you that success of a production system lies in our ability to organise it and not necessarily to automate it.

Organising the unorganised is not easy. Not even profitable in today’s standards. But then, do we have a choice?

We don’t, to save our livelihood and our ecology-environment.

Nurture the nature-friendly traditional art, craft, dying and weaving traditions. Save our jobs and save the earth in the process Well, this is what Gram Seva Sangh is agitating about. We are demanding that the unorganised sector be organised on a war-footing, for protecting traditional skills and saving nature.

Prasanna

Founder of Gram Seva Sangh. He is a noted theatre director and a Gandhian activist. To protect sacred economy that includes handloom sector, he recently undertook an indefinite fast that was withdrawn after six days. This came after Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda assured of taking up the issue with appropriate authorities in the Central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
unorganised sector Karnataka
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp