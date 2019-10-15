Home States Karnataka

Activist writes to PMO seeking access to Anjediva

Natividade D’Sa, 77, a resident of Canacona, has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to direct the authorities concerned to allow devotees to visit the island.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

The church on Anjediva Island | Express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: An activist from Goa has written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) alleging that devotees are prevented from visiting the Anjediva Island, off Karwar coast, for the feasts of St Francis de Assisi and Our Lady of Springs Church on October 4 and February 2 respectively, by the Indian Navy citing security reasons. The island is currently under the control of INS Kadamba Naval Base.

Natividade D’Sa, 77, a resident of Canacona, has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to direct the authorities concerned to allow devotees to visit the island. He claimed that Goa and the Indian Navy had entered into an agreement to allow people to conduct religious rituals in the island, but people have been stopped from visiting the island for the past 15 years. The Navy has constructed a breakwater attached to the island.
He said he wrote the letter to the PMO in June and had also alleged that a few artifacts were missing from the island.

In its reply, the PMO asked the Home Secretary of Goa about the details of the island, including survey numbers and also questioned about the artifacts.It is said that Vasco da Gama, on his way back to Portugal after visiting Calicut as part of his expedition to India, landed on the island on August 29, 1498.
He declared the island   a territory of the Portuguese crown on September 24, 1498. In 1505, a fort and a church were constructed. The church is considered to be the first on the west coast.

Anjediva Island is about 1.5 lakh sqm and it was administered by Portugual before the  liberation of Goa in 1961.  After that, the Goan government administered the island. In 1990, when Indian Navy wanted to construct a naval base at Karwar, they inked a pact with Goa of acquiring the island and allowing devotees during festivals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp