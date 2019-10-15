Home States Karnataka

AP pontiff asks Amit Shah to take back notice sent to MLA Yatnal

As soon as Yatnal raised his voice against his own party leaders and condemned the behaviour of the Centre in addressing flood-related issues, he received a notice, within 24 hours.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Pontiff Dr Channa Siddarama Panditaradya Shivacharya of Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, has penned a letter to BJP President Amit Shah to withdraw the show cause notice issued by the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) to legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

As soon as Yatnal raised his voice against his own party leaders and condemned the behaviour of the Centre in addressing flood-related issues, he received a notice, within 24 hours.

In his letter, the pontiff wrote, “MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has raised his voice for the people of Karnataka who were suffering due to severe floods. We urge you to withdraw the notice immediately. We the pontiffs, stand by him. If the government fails to change this, it might affect the party in North Karnataka.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp