Home States Karnataka

Gulbarga University denies Kanhaiya Kumar permission for lecture at eleventh hour 

Kanhaiya, who later spoke to the media, condemned the attitude of the University authorities and government for withdrawing permission for the programme.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar was on Tuesday denied permission by Gulbarga University for a talk on the 'Role of Youths on Dr BR Ambedkar’s Perspective of Modern India’. 

The programme had been organised by the Research Scholars Association and Post Graduation Association of Gulbarga University at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan on the campus and was scheduled for 11.00 am on Tuesday.

One of the organisers Professor Mulimani, who is the head of the Dr. Ambedkar chair in Gulbarga University, told Express that the acting Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Parimala Ambekar informed him on Tuesday morning that the government had issued oral instructions to withdraw permission for the programme at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan in Gulbarga University.

A large contingent of police had been deployed on the campus of Gulbarga University apart from imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC. At the last moment the organisers shifted the programme to Vishweshwaraiah Institute of Engineers situated near the District Court. However, police denied permission to hold the programme there too, saying the organisers had not informed them well in time for security arrangements.  

Kanhaiya, who later spoke to the media, condemned the attitude of the University authorities and government for withdrawing permission for the programme. "It is a university of the students and they have every right to organise programmes and invite anybody. If the government and university consider me an anti-national, why they have not arrested me," he questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Gulbarga University Kalaburagi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp